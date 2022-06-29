Healthcare Pros
Audit finds VDOT doesn’t have enough contractors for major snow removal

The view from Interstate 95 near Exit 137.8, south of Fredericksburg, where New York resident Alison Bradshaw was stuck with her family.(Prince William Times and Virginia Mercury)
By Graham Moomaw
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Department of Transportation doesn’t have enough snow removal contractors to properly respond to major winter storms, according to audit results released Tuesday.

The state Office of the State Inspector General found several VDOT districts lack the resources to effectively clear snow, meaning serious storms “have the potential to be crippling unless assistance from other parts of the state can fill the gaps.”

“In the event of a major statewide storm, VDOT would not be able to keep up without hiring equipment at costly rates and potentially accepting contractor equipment when that equipment has not been inspected or properly insured,” the 15-page audit report said.

VDOT didn’t dispute the finding, the report said, and agreed to participate in a “brainstorming session” about how to address the issue. Possible solutions recommended by state auditors include calling up other state employees with commercial driver’s licenses to assist with snow removal or training more VDOT staff on how to plow snow even though it may not be part of their regular duties.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy.(Virginia Mercury)

