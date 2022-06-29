Healthcare Pros
AAA expects over 1.3 million Virginians to travel this Fourth of July weekend

To avoid the rush, AAA recommends traveling early in the morning or after 9 p.m.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Despite high gas prices, roads are expected to be busy this holiday weekend.

AAA expects over 1.3 million Virginians to hit the roads, and 42 million people will drive at least 50 miles or more to celebrate the Fourth of July. That’s half of a percentage point higher than the record set last year and two percent higher than the Fourth of July holiday in 2019.

“The forecast for record auto travel is especially surprising considering the high price of gas,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic in Virginia. “Even though prices have dropped over the past two weeks, drivers are paying the most they’ve ever paid for gas at the Fourth of July, but that’s not stopping them from rolling out for a Great American Road Trip.”

Experts say Thursday and Friday are expected to be peak traffic days, with the highest volume from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday.

To avoid the rush, AAA recommends traveling early in the morning or after 9 p.m.

