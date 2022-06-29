2022 Amateur Cycling Championship begins in southwest Virginia

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, the 20-22 Amateur Cycling Championship is officially underway.

Wednesday was the first day of a four day race for cyclists ages 11 through 22. Botetourt County is hosting more than 700 cyclists from around the country.

The champion of Wednesday’s time trials in the female 17-18 aged category says the hard work was worth it.

“All the training paid off, and all the frustrations and the lows that I’ve had throughout the season, you know that are normal for anyone, it wasn’t for nothing,” Katherine Sarkisov said.

The race goes on until this Saturday. A list of traffic delays and road closures can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.