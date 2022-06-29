2 people injured in Iron Mill Road stabbing, suspect in custody

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Wednesday afternoon in Chesterfield.

At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to the 10300 block of Iron Mill Road for the report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

Two people were injured, and a suspect is now in custody.

Police said the suspect and the victims knew each other.

This is a developing story - check back for updates

