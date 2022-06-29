Healthcare Pros
2 critically injured in Henrico shooting

((Source: NBC12))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Apollo Road shortly after 5 p.m.

At the scene, two adults were found with injuries. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said they are not searching for anyone else.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

