2 critically injured in Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are investigating a double shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Apollo Road shortly after 5 p.m.

At the scene, two adults were found with injuries. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Henrico Police is on scene, securing an area residence after two adults have been injured after shots were fired. Both adults have been transported to an area hospital with critical injuries. Police are not seeking anyone else at this time. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 29, 2022

Police said they are not searching for anyone else.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

