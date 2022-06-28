Healthcare Pros
VDOT contractor killed in hit-and-run on I-81

Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 142.6 in Roanoke County.(VDOT)
By Justin Geary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police say a VDOT contractor is dead after a hit-and-run in an I-81 work zone Tuesday morning at mile marker 142 in Roanoke County.

Police say the incident occurred at 2:38 a.m. after the worker exited a piece of construction equipment that was being loaded on a lowboy trailer. The worker was then hit by the driver of a tractor-trailer. Police say the tractor-trailer driver continued northbound on I-81.

The worker has been identified as 54-year-old Matthew C. Frazier of Clifton Forge. Frazier was wearing a traffic vest at the time of the incident and died at the scene.

Police say they are working to identify the tractor-trailer from videos obtained from construction vehicles in the area.

Traffic patterns at mile marker 142 have returned to normal.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

