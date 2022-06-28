Tuesday Forecast: Mostly Sunny and cooler with low humidity

Healthcare Pros
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today is the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. With mostly sunny skies and low humidity for summer, it should feel great!

Tuesday: The *Verified* Best weather day of the week with LOW humidity for June. Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs near 80°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some scattered late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy with rain possible at any point. Scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Independence Day: Partly sunny. Scattered showers and storms possible. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the mid to upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

