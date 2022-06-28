Healthcare Pros
TSA stops Yorktown man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

This is the third handgun found at RIC this month
This is the third handgun found at RIC this month
This is the third handgun found at RIC this month(TSA photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man has been cited by police after TSA officers caught him with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport.

TSA officers stopped the Yorktown man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The 9mm was loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber.

Once TSA alerted police, they confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.

TSA said this is the third gun caught at the airport so far this month, and the ninth handgun that TSA officers caught at the checkpoint this year.

