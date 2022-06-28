TSA stops Yorktown man from carrying loaded gun onto Richmond flight

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man has been cited by police after TSA officers caught him with a loaded handgun at Richmond International Airport.

TSA officers stopped the Yorktown man when his carry-on bag triggered an alarm in the security checkpoint X-ray unit. The 9mm was loaded with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber.

Once TSA alerted police, they confiscated the handgun and cited the man for a weapons violation.

TSA said this is the third gun caught at the airport so far this month, and the ninth handgun that TSA officers caught at the checkpoint this year.

