HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a train crashed into a tanker truck in Hopewell on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened in the area of East Randolph Road and Rev C.W. Harris Street.

No injuries were reported in the incident on Tuesday, June 28. (WWBT)

The incident remains under investigation.

