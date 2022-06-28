Sheriff’s office: Man shot at teens trying to turn around in driveway

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested after deputies say he shot at a car full of teens who were trying to turn around in his driveway.

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office said 49-year-old Brent Alford approached the car with a handgun earlier this month.

The teens say Alford started banging on the window and yelling, so they quickly tried to leave.

Officials said that’s when Alford opened fire, with a bullet going into the backseat.

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old in the back seat were not hurt.

Alford is charged with three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle and reckless handling of a firearm.

He is in jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.