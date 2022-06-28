Richmond noise ordinance changes seek to quiet loud music, protests

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Mayor announced potential changes to the city’s noise ordinance, in part to quell some protests. Mayor Levar Stoney says the revisions don’t infringe on anyone’s right to protest, just how loud you can be.

“It doesn’t mean you have the right to harass individuals who might be walking in to facilities,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

The new ordinance would limit sounds to 65 decibels around schools, religious establishments and health care facilities during most of the day.

That includes around Planned Parenthood and other pregnancy centers.

“It’s been a real issue of harassment around our clinics in the city. To the point where I got constituent complaints repeatedly from neighbors blocks away from the clinic about really abhorrent amplified harassment,” said Kathryn Jordan, Richmond City Council.

Richmond City Councilor Mike Jones is concerned about that harassment too. He’s also a pro-life pastor in Richmond.

“That makes us a target for any type of protest which we’ve had threats and have received them in the past,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

The changes would also limit the sounds coming from restaurants and street musicians. 80 decibels from the outside of the establishment or 75 decibels for outside music. That’s generally the difference between the sound of a diesel truck and a passenger car. The levels lower after 11 p.m. as well.

During a briefing Tuesday afternoon, NBC12 asked the mayor why make changes now and not when protests erupted in Richmond in the summer of 2020.

“This is the sort of tool I would say, Henry, that we wish we had back in 2020, right? There were schools that were near you know Lee Circle, Marcus David-Peters Circle, that could not open right away because of the potential for noise,” said Stoney.

Another change would make any violation a civil penalty and no longer criminal.

First offense is $50. Second is $100, third is $500, both with some conditions.

A council committee will look at the ordinance on July 27 before it heads to a full vote likely in September.

The Virginia League Planned Parenthood is celebrating the move saying anything will help.

