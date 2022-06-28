Healthcare Pros
Richmond housing authority to host neighborhood cleanup this week

Clean-up efforts run June 29-30.(Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting a neighborhood cleanup in the city’s six public housing communities this week.

RRHA’s “Don’t Blow the VIBE. Pick It Up,” event kicks off June 29 starting in Gilpin, Mosby, and Hillside Courts, and will continue on June 30. This event will feature music, refreshments, and prizes.

RRHA said these clean-up efforts serve as a way for public housing residents to engage in cleaning up their communities.

“Our goal is to improve the overall appearance and cleanliness of our communities. Public housing does not have to be synonymous with trash or litter. This initiative seeks to underscore that.”  explains RRHA Interim CEO Sheila Hill-Christian.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more, click here.

