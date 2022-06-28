Richmond housing authority to host neighborhood cleanup this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is hosting a neighborhood cleanup in the city’s six public housing communities this week.

RRHA’s “Don’t Blow the VIBE. Pick It Up,” event kicks off June 29 starting in Gilpin, Mosby, and Hillside Courts, and will continue on June 30. This event will feature music, refreshments, and prizes.

RRHA said these clean-up efforts serve as a way for public housing residents to engage in cleaning up their communities.

“Our goal is to improve the overall appearance and cleanliness of our communities. Public housing does not have to be synonymous with trash or litter. This initiative seeks to underscore that.” explains RRHA Interim CEO Sheila Hill-Christian.

