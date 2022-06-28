Richmond City Council continues talks on collective bargaining, new noise ordinance

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Council was packed Monday night with city workers hoping to talk to the council on why they feel they need collective bargaining but those conversations will have to continue to wait until next month.

A sea of purple and black t-shirts filled the council chambers but unfortunately, many who showed out Monday night were unaware the collective bargaining legislation was pushed back to the council’s July 25 meeting due to changes in wording in the documents.

Instead, just a small amount of representatives from each group were able to speak to the council about how they were tired of sitting and want to see action.

Richmond City Council President, Cynthia Newbille, said by no means was this meant to silence the large group who showed out.

“What you are hearing is that we want to make sure what is put into place is something that’s good for you, that’s good for the city,” Newbille said. “I get it, I hear the sense of urgency no argument there but I hope you hear that we are committed to moving this down the road.”

A new noise ordinance for the entire city was also introduced Monday night aimed at tackling an increase in reports the city has received recently.

It’s an attempt from the city to make the current ordinance more enforceable when it comes to noise from businesses, the streets, or even harassment from people in public.

“It will allow police officers to go out with a decibel reader to find out where it is and then they’re allowed to assess a civil fine, not a criminal fine,” Councilman Michael Jones, said. “So again it’s not to criminalize people we just want safe and clean neighborhoods.”

The change in the ordinance will head to Governmental Operations Committee on July 27th before heading back to the city council.

Councilmembers tell NBC12 that more information on recent events involving the need for this ordinance will be released on Tuesday.

