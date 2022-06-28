RACC and Richmond SPCA nearing capacity, urge adoption

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, now might be the time to adopt or foster a pet!

Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) and the Richmond SPCA say they are filling up and seeing a surge of animals in need.

“Calls for service have gone up, animals coming into the shelter have gone up,” RACC Program and Operations Supervisor Rob Leinberger said.

In the month of June alone, there have been over 1,051 calls for service, and only seven animal control officers to respond.

RACC now has 300 animals in its care.

“There are more animals that regrettably get turned loose or where people just can’t care for them, so they might abandon them,” Lienberger said. “The animal shelter itself, the shelter staff see more folks coming in to turn over their pet or they have found a pet.”

Leinberger says inflation and financial hardship are playing a big part in people giving up their pets.

“Prices of basic stuff such as dog food have increased, veterinary costs have increased, having to fill up your gas tank to drive to the grocery store or to the pet store or to the veterinary clinic to have care or get things for your pet, have increased,” he said.

The shelter will have $4 adoptions for the Fourth of July weekend, extending their hours into the afternoon in hopes of boosting interest.

The adoptions will be Saturday, July 2, from 12-5 p.m., and Sunday, July 3, from 12-4 p.m.

The Richmond SPCA is also dealing with a wave of animals coming in, mainly from other shelters that no longer have the capacity to care for them.

“Right now, at this point, we have 422 homeless animals in our care,” Richmond SPCA Communication Director Tabitha Treloar said. “It is a big increase, but it’s one that we are focused on, finding life-saving outcomes and solutions.”

Both shelters say to call them first if you need help caring for an animal. They can offer free or low-cost food, vaccines, supplies and more. Do not abandon them.

If you’re not sure about adoption, you can still lend a helping hand. The SPCA and our RACC are both allowing people to foster their animals. To learn more visit RACC’s website or https://richmondspca.org/.

