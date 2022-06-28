Police investigate road rage shooting at shopping center

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a road rage shooting they say happened at a shopping center Monday evening.

Officers said the incident happened around 9:38 p.m. at the Port Walthall Shopping Center along Route 1.

Police said a man got out of his vehicle and “after a verbal confrontation in the parking lot, fired a firearm and fled the scene in a black Honda sedan.”

Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

