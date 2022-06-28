Police: 16-year-old boy shot multiple times in Petersburg
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Petersburg after a teen was shot early Tuesday morning.
At 12:16 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Graham Road for the report of a person shot.
Once on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are non-life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.
