Police: 16-year-old boy shot multiple times in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway in Petersburg after a teen was shot early Tuesday morning.

At 12:16 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Graham Road for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, they found a 16-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.