News to Know for June 28: Migrants found dead; Hopewell double homicide; Henrico property tax

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines this Tuesday:

Over 40 People Found Dead In Semi-Truck

In Texas, 46 people were found dead inside a semi-truck near San Antonio.

San Antonio’s Police Chief says they were called to the scene on Monday after someone heard a cry for help coming from the truck.

Now Homeland Security is investigating this as alleged human smuggling.

Officials say there was no sign of water and no visible working air conditioning.

16 people were found alive and taken to the hospital for heat-related injuries. Three people are now in custody, but it’s not clear if they’re connected to this case.

Shooting Victims Found Dead Inside Crashed Car

Hopewell Police are investigating a deadly double shooting.

Officers were called to South 13th Avenue and Buren Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman inside a crashed car, both with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word yet of any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

Tax Relief In Henrico Update

Today, the Board of Supervisors will take the first step needed to reduce the tax rate by 52 cents.

Leaders announced the second part of the plan after those high property tax bills went out earlier this year.

The first was extending the first payment deadline to Aug. 5. If the second part is approved, a 52-cent tax rate credit will be applied to the second payment due in December.

County leaders will officially introduce the ordinance tonight and then hold a public hearing on July 26th.

RACC Adoptions

Animals available at RACC (RACC)

Richmond Animal Care and Control say shelter space is now full, so it’s hoping to clear out some space by getting pets into their forever homes with an adoption special this weekend.

All adoptions will cost $4 - leading up to the 4th of July.

You can stop by to meet all the animals between noon and 5:00 p.m. on Saturday or noon to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Mostly Sunny Day!

Today is the Best Weather Day of the Week. With mostly sunny skies and low humidity for summer, it should feel great!

Lows will be in the upper 50s, high near 80.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.