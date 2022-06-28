Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg Police have located a missing Virginia teen.
13-year-old Sorina Niculescu was found safe and unharmed at a Home Depot in Maryland.
Fredericksburg Police say Niculescu’s family accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along I-95.
