Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Fredericksburg Police have located a missing Virginia teen.

13-year-old Sorina Niculescu was found safe and unharmed at a Home Depot in Maryland.

Fredericksburg Police say Niculescu’s family accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along I-95.

