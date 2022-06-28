Healthcare Pros
Metal supplier offering four $2,500 scholarships for trade school students

By Terrance Dixon
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In honor of National Welding Month, Metal Supermarkets is offering four $2,500 scholarships to individuals interested in attending post-secondary trade school.

In an effort to lessen the nationwide shortage of skilled trade workers, Metal Supermarkets is providing trade school students with financial support in the form of a scholarship to help continue their education and grow their knowledge in a field of their choosing.

Selected students will be awarded a $2,500 scholarship to be paid directly to the institution that they are attending in the United States or Canada.

To qualify for the scholarship, students must be accepted to and currently attending a post-secondary trade school program with a semester beginning in 2022 and must be enrolled in the upcoming semester.

The scholarship is open to citizens, permanent residents and resident aliens legally residing in the United States or Canada with a high school diploma, GED or equivalent.

Scholarship application submission deadline is Thursday, June 30. To apply, click here.

Metal Supermarkets will contact each winner by email and phone by July 13.

