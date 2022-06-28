Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell Police are investigating a deadly double shooting.

Officers were called to South 13th Avenue and Buren Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday morning for reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived they found a man and woman inside of a crashed car, both with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

There’s no word yet of any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

