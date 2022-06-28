Man fighting for life after stabbing in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a daytime stabbing in Richmond on Tuesday.

Police were called to the scene at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Barton Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

There’s currently no information about any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

