Man fighting for life after stabbing in Richmond
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a daytime stabbing in Richmond on Tuesday.
Police were called to the scene at around 12:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of Barton Avenue. The victim was transported to a local hospital.
There’s currently no information about any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
