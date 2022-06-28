‘It’s just too close to home’: Man, woman found shot to death inside car in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - People living in a Hopewell neighborhood said they’re fearful and anxious after waking up to a double homicide near their homes on Tuesday morning.

A woman, who didn’t want to show her face on camera or reveal her identity, said she’s lived in her Hopewell home for more than a decade and didn’t learn about the double homicide until her sister called her around 7 a.m. to check on her.

Police are investigating a double homicide along South 13th Avenue and Buren Street in Hopewell. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“It’s just too close to home,” the woman said. “My kids could’ve been in the kitchen when they were driving by shooting. My kids could’ve been shot.”

The Hopewell Police Department said just before 2:30 a.m. early Tuesday morning, officers got a call for shots fired along South 13th Avenue and Buren Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found Jerrell Lynwood, 33, and Amanda Horner, 35, dead inside a crashed car with gunshot wounds.

Another neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, told NBC12 they heard six shots fired.

Debris is left on the scene of a double homicide in Hopewell. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

“I was in fear this morning. I was shaking. I was visibly shaking. I got out the bed. I was shaking and I couldn’t really control myself,” said the woman. “I have family across the street, so I was afraid.”

A family friend sent NBC12 this photo of Jerrell Lynwood, also called “Rell.”

This marks the second double homicide in the City of Hopewell in the last few days. On Friday night, officers also say they found two teens shot and killed on the train tracks, who were identified as 18-year-old Jasir Culver of Petersburg and 14-year-old Micah Coles of Hopewell. Two other juveniles were shot, taken to local hospitals, and expected to recover.

The anonymous woman has lived in Hopewell for 28 years and in her current home for more than a decade but has felt unsafe with this latest string of violence.

“I lived in several spots in Hopewell. This was the best street ever,” she told NBC12. “It’s not the same anymore.”

On June 17, the Hopewell Police Department named AJ Starke as their new police chief.

On Tuesday afternoon, Starke talked about both double homicides and the investigation.

“It is frustrating,” Chief Starke said.

Hopewell's Police Chief AJ Starke addresses the two double homicides in the City of Hopewell within the last week. (Source;NBC12 | NBC12)

In regards to Friday’s double homicide, Chief Starke said they’re making progress and believe the suspect knew his victims.

“We do believe it was a planned event that someone knew that these kids would be in the area at this particular time and they made a conscious decision to open fire on them,” Chief Starke said. “That’s unacceptable.”

Chief Starke believes there’s no connection between these two double homicide cases and pleads to the public to pick up the phone and come forward with information to help them with their investigations.

“We realize people may not want to talk in public, but at some point you’re gonna have to talk,” he said. “At some point, somebody is going to have to say something. Someone should be sick and tired of what they’re seeing and hearing. We have to do better.”

As police continue their investigations, the resident said she will be keeping a closer eye on her kids in fear of what could happen next.

“I even told my kids I’m thinking about I’m ready to move. I cannot do this,” said the anonymous neighbor. “It could be your child. Someone’s child today, yours tomorrow. Someone needs to wake up and realize something has to be done.”

There’s no word yet of any suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-541-2202.

