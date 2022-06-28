Great Wolf Lodge offers free nights to stranded airline travelers Fourth of July weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As families gear up for Fourth of July weekend travel plans, they face uncertainty amid the nationwide challenge of mass flight cancellations.

According to FlightAware, 966 flights across the United States were canceled on Monday, June 27.

Great Wolf Lodge family resort is offering a reprieve to families whose Fourth of July holiday weekend getaways are disrupted due to a flight cancellation. Great Wolf Lodge offers an opportunity for 100 families to receive a complimentary one-night stay, valid at any of the 18 resort locations across the U.S.

How It Works:

Any family traveling by air this holiday weekend that experiences a flight cancellation for any reason is encouraged to capture a screen grab showing their flight cancellation notice. Travelers can then share it with Great Wolf Lodge via its Twitter account, tagging @greatwolflodge and using #GWLRescue.

Great Wolf Lodge will randomly select 100 families who tweet their flight cancellation notifications using #GWLRescue.

