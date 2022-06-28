Healthcare Pros
Flying Squirrels headed to playoffs after securing first half-title since 2014

By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Flying Squirrels secured the Eastern League Southwest Division First-Half championship Sunday afternoon making it their first half-title since 2014.

The Squirrels won with a 7-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs. This win along with a loss by the Akron RubberDucks against the Harrisburg Senators gave them the division crown.

Kyle Harrison set a new high with 11 strikeouts over a career-high-tying seven innings, which helped with two runs on two hits and a walk.

The Flying Squirrels also took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Sean Roby scored on a Portland throwing error.

Mike Gigliotti extended the lead to 7-2 in the bottom of the eighth.

Richmond scored four runs in the fifth inning to stretch the lead to 6-2. Diego Rincones hit a double, Roby then brought home a run with a single and Frankie Tostado upped the final score on a wild pitch.

Roby finished with 2 for 3 with a home run, three runs batted in, and two runs scored.

The Eastern League playoffs will take place in September. Information about tickets will be announced at a later date.

