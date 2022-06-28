Healthcare Pros
FBI offers help to local law enforcement for child abduction search efforts

The CARD team consists of special agents to help law enforcement.
The CARD team consists of special agents to help law enforcement.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The FBI is offering local law enforcement agencies special training and a special task force to help with child abduction cases.

The Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team aims to help local departments organize search efforts when children go missing. The FBI partners with police departments to bring children home safely.

A special agent says many missing children cases involve teenagers meeting up with strangers from the internet.

“You know when you give those phones to your kids, you’re opening up the entire world to that child with all these social media apps, through instant messaging apps,” Agent Michael French said. “It’s important to keep those lines of communication open with your child, know who they’re talking to. Know what they’re doing on that phone.”

The agent also said it’s important to maintain a good partnership between local law enforcement and the FBI. The FBI offers two members of its behavioral analysis team along with the CARD special agents.

