Education firm invests at least $6 million to expand in Henrico

EAB plans to add more than 200 jobs to the county over the next five years.
EAB plans to add more than 200 jobs to the county over the next five years.
EAB plans to add more than 200 jobs to the county over the next five years.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An education firm plans to invest at least $6 million to expand to a new facility in Henrico County.

EAB plans to relocate from two locations on East Parham Road and consolidate its Richmond-based operations into a 70,000-square-foot space at the SunTrust building on West Broad Street.

Governor Glenn Youngkin spoke about the expansion.

“EAB has been a committed business partner in Virginia for more than 30 years, and we are thrilled to see its continued expansion and investment in Henrico County,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.” The firm’s success reinforces the importance of attracting and retaining a skilled workforce that is helping fulfill EAB’s mission to improve education and communities across the country.”

EAB plans to add more than 200 jobs to the county over the next five years.

