COVID cases trend downward in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health Districts said COVID-19 cases are trending down in the city.

With cases going down in Richmond, RHHD officials said the city could move to the CDC’s low transmission level later in the week.

At-home tests are being given out as the demand for testing centers has decreased.

Over 6,700 at-home tests were given out in June, and more are expected to be given out later this week.

The demand for vaccinations for children under the age of 5 remains high.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.