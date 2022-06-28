Healthcare Pros
LIVE: Chesterfield police give update on apparent accidental death of child

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what they say appears to be the “accidental death of a child and subsequent suicide of an adult.”

The incident happened in the 14100 block of Aldengate Road.

No additional information was immediately released. Police will provide an update at 3:30 p.m.

