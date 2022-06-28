LIVE: Chesterfield police give update on apparent accidental death of child

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what they say appears to be the “accidental death of a child and subsequent suicide of an adult.”

The incident happened in the 14100 block of Aldengate Road.

No additional information was immediately released. Police will provide an update at 3:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.