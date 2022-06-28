Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating what they say appears to be the “accidental death of a child and subsequent suicide of an adult.”

Officers responded to the 14100 block of Aldengate Road around noon on Tuesday for a suicidal person and were told there may also be a dead child.

At the scene, police found a car with its door open in the driveway and a deceased 18-month-child inside the home.

Outside the home, they found the child’s father with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the woods behind the house. Callers indicated that the father may kill himself in the woods behind the home.

“At this point, the investigation indicates the father accidentally left the child in the vehicle for several hours. When the father discovered the child deceased in the vehicle, he returned home and took the child inside the residence,” police said in a release.

Family members told police that the child had not shown up at daycare.

Officials speculate that the boy had been left in the car for at least three hours.

Watch Chesterfield police’s press conference below:

This is a developing story. Stay with NBC12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.