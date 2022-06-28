Amelia Court House hairdresser scores $200,000 Va. Lottery prize

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A morning routine helped an Amelia Court House woman win thousands of dollars in the Virginia Lottery recently.

Elizabeth McCabe grabs a cup of coffee at the 7-Eleven on Patrick Henry Highway in the mornings. She also enjoys playing the lottery.

According to Virginia Lottery, she recently purchased a Monopoly Fortunes scratcher ticket. She scratched it off, but “I really didn’t think that I was a winner,” she said.

She showed the ticket to her husband, who saw that she had won the $200,000 top prize.

Virginia Lottery said in a press release that she didn’t initially believe her husband, as well as another friend who told her she won.

McCabe, who owns a hair dressing salon, said she intends to use her winnings to pay bills and live debt-free.

