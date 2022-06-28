Acts of Kindness: Our favorite stories of 2022 so far

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At NBC12, we make it a point to bring you some feel-good stories to balance out the difficult news of the day.

That is the mission of “Acts of Kindness” stories.

Since halfway through the year, we wanted to take a look back at some of our favorite stories in hopes of soliciting more nominations.

We know there are people in various communities doing good work and we wanted to make sure we give them the recognition they deserve.

In January, we introduced you to Vassi Booth.

She started visiting her aunt at Manorhouse Assisted Living and Memory Care in Richmond, but fell in love with the other residents.

Now, she plans weekly arts and craft events.

“My heart is full every time I walk in the door and every time I leave, that’s how I feel. I always leave with a smile on my face, and you know, I’m leaving thinking, what am I to do the next time,” says Vassi Booth.

Woodland Cemetery is the final resting place for Arthur Ashe, Reverend John Jasper, and thousands more. Maintaining it has been difficult, but it’s starting to

A few months later, we shared George Nixon’s story.

He’s a 79-year-old retired therapist who’s been cutting down trees and cleaning up Woodland Cemetery for the past year and a half.

Nixon says he read an article about the cemetery’s financial struggles as they try to clean up the area.

He decided to do something about it, saving the cemetery thousands of dollars in the process.

“I went, you know, it’s time to give this community back so much of what we’ve taken from them. And so my commitment was to give back to folks who had that we had shortchanged in so many ways, and they deserve better and I could do some work out there. And so I decided to volunteer,” said Nixon.

We couldn’t look at the first half of the year and not recognize our teachers, especially Marlene Moody at Curtis Elementary in Chesterfield.

This 5th-grade teacher made a real splash with her students as they learn all about the ocean.

She concerted her entire classroom into the ocean, creating an immersive learning environment, straight out of “Finding Nemo.”

“I want school, and my room to be a place they want to be, not where they have to be,” said Moody.

As for the parents, they’re seeing a positive change in their kids.

Just ask Latoya Brown, whose son Jaiden is in her class.

“As a fellow educator myself, it brings tears to my eyes to see that my child loves learning and he enjoys coming to class he enjoys seeing her every day.”

One of our absolute favorite stories came out of Hanover County.

Cool Spring Baptist Church runs the Compass Sports Challenger League.

It’s a place for children and adults with special needs to enjoy sports, like basketball, soccer, and cheerleading.

Something that can be hard for families to find in the area.

Ashley White is the director of Challenger Sports.

“It’s just the safe space that we create where they feel free to be themselves and be who they are with no inhibitions and everybody is here to love them and accept them and I think everybody just feels that,” says White.

NBC12 wanted to provide some of our viewers with a bit of relief at the pump.

We’ve had two gas giveaways totaling $600 and we’ve got more to come.

Although you might have plans to go somewhere, these gas prices aren’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

