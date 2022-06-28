Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

AARP warning people about car rental scam

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(unknown | Story Blocks)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - AARP is warning people to watch out for car rental scams.

Scammers are posing as rental companies and posting low prices online to lure victims.

Victim Support Director Amy Nofziger says some people have already been scammed out of thousands of dollars.

“With the supply chain issues right now, it’s hard to recover those cars. So rental cars are certainly at a premium,” Nofziger said. “People are searching for car rentals at a good price, and then that’s where they meet their scammer online.”

AARP recommends renting from reputable websites, as well as notifying law enforcement if you have been scammed. It also encourages you to call the Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360.

Copyright 2022 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into...
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
Sheetz Convenience Store
Select Sheetz stores drop some gas prices to below $4
Courtesy: Fredericksburg Police
Missing Virginia teen found safe in Maryland
Chesterfield Firefighter dies
Chesterfield firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course

Latest News

Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Chesterfield police: Child dies after being left in vehicle; father kills self
Hopewell City Schools said it would move to a phone-free zone policy for middle and high school...
Hopewell Schools phone-free zone policy for middle, high school students
A widespread line of severe storms called a derecho struck Virginia late on the evening of June...
Wednesday marks a decade since devastating mid-Atlantic derecho
We're taking a look back at some of the highlights from our "Acts of Kindness" stories from the...
Acts of Kindness: Our favorite stories of 2022 so far