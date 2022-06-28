Healthcare Pros
5 new Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1

The General Assembly passed these new proposals during the 2022 session and were signed into law by Governor Glenn Youngkin.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Five new laws impacting Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority licensees, and applicants, for ABC licenses, will go into effect starting July 1.

Here are the five new laws:

Third-Party Delivery License/Cocktails To-Go (HB 426 and SB 254) – Both bills create a third-party delivery license which will be necessary to deliver alcoholic beverages purchased by consumers from retail licensees. Created to address safety issues including age verification and food requirements, the new license requires delivery personnel to pass an alcohol delivery safety and responsibility course and certify their compliance with the regulations annually. In addition, the bills extend from July 1, 2022, to July 1, 2024, the sunset of prior legislation that allowed certain licensees to sell mixed beverages for off-premises consumption.

Alcohol Licenses for Casinos (HB 455 and SB 519) – Both bills create a new mixed beverage casino license for the sale of alcoholic beverages for on-premises consumption in areas designated by ABC during all hours of operation. It also authorizes the licensee to provide gifts of alcoholic beverages to patrons and establish loyalty or reward credit programs under certain conditions.

Funding for Virginia Distilleries to Market their Products (HB 20 and SB 196) – Both bills allocate from the General Fund an amount equal to 20% of the 20% tax levied on the sale of Virginia-distilled spirits to the Virginia Spirits Promotion Fund.

Bringing Alcohol from Out of State (SB 325) – This law increases the amount of alcoholic beverages that a person may transport into the commonwealth from one gallon to three gallons.

Removing Sunset Clause for the Sale of Grain Alcohol (SB 527) – This bill removes the sunset clause from the authorization for the sale of neutral grain spirits or alcohol up to a proof limit of 151 in ABC stores.

