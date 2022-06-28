Healthcare Pros
13-year-old girl missing after being ‘accidentally’ left at Virginia store

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities in Virginia are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Fredericksburg Police say Sorina Niculescu’s family accidentally left her behind at a Home Depot somewhere along I-95. Authorities say she could be somewhere between North Carolina and Capitol Heights, Maryland.

She was wearing a pink shirt with butterflies and a long black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 540-373-3122.

