Wienermobile coming to 4 Kroger stores in Richmond this week
Wienermobile will be in Richmond from June 29-July 2.
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wienermobile is making its way to the River City this week!
Starting June 29, the 27-foot-long vehicle will be at four Richmond Kroger stores.
The Weinermobile will stop by these four Kroger locations:
June 29
- 9351 Atlee Road Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
June 30
- 9000 Staples Mill Rd Henrico, VA 23228 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
July 1
- 7000 Tim Price Way Richmond, Virginia 23225 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
July 2
- 10800 Iron Bridge Rd Chester, VA 23831 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
