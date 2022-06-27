Healthcare Pros
Wienermobile coming to 4 Kroger stores in Richmond this week

Wienermobile will be in Richmond from June 29-July 2.(Kraft Heinz)
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wienermobile is making its way to the River City this week!

Starting June 29, the 27-foot-long vehicle will be at four Richmond Kroger stores.

The Weinermobile will stop by these four Kroger locations:

June 29

  • 9351 Atlee Road Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

June 30

  • 9000 Staples Mill Rd Henrico, VA 23228 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 1

  • 7000 Tim Price Way Richmond, Virginia 23225 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 2

  • 10800 Iron Bridge Rd Chester, VA 23831 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

