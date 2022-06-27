Wienermobile coming to 4 Kroger stores in Richmond this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Wienermobile is making its way to the River City this week!

Starting June 29, the 27-foot-long vehicle will be at four Richmond Kroger stores.

The Weinermobile will stop by these four Kroger locations:

June 29

9351 Atlee Road Mechanicsville, Virginia 23116 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

June 30

9000 Staples Mill Rd Henrico, VA 23228 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 1

7000 Tim Price Way Richmond, Virginia 23225 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

July 2

10800 Iron Bridge Rd Chester, VA 23831 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

