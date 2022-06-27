Water main repair cause lane closures in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Hopewell is informing residents that a water main repair will close down some lanes on Oaklawn Boulevard on Monday.

On Monday, the right and center lanes of Route 36 (Oaklawn Boulevard) eastbound will be closed for a water main repair in the center lane near Kenwood Avenue until 5:00 p.m.

“Virginia American Water Co. has identified the source of the leak and assembled necessary resources to complete the repair,” according to Hopewell’s City Engineer Austin Anderson.

VDOT selected the City of Hopewell to receive $322,665 under the State of Good Repair program to reconstruct the existing pavement surface court on Route 36 eastbound between Wilmington Avenue and Miles Avenue.

Work during this project includes upgrading all ADA curb cut ramps (handicap ramps) and pavement markings to current standards within the less than a mile corridor.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.