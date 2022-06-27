Healthcare Pros
VDOT completes bridge replacement project on Route 360 in Amelia County

Construction began October 2020.
VDOT said the project would add enhanced visibility and safety.
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AMELIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Transportation has now completed a bridge replacement project on Route 360 in Amelia County.

VDOT crews replaced the eastbound and westbound bridges of Patrick Henry Highway over Route 360 Business (Goodes Bridge Road and the Norfolk Southern Railway.

The new two-span bridges along with clearance for an additional railroad track and access road will replace the former four-span twin bridges adding enhanced visibility and safety.

“The previous bridges were originally constructed in 1966,” said Robert Poutier, P.E., Richmond District Construction Engineer. “They certainly stood the test of time. The new bridges were built to last for decades more to come, while also enhancing driver safety.”

VDOT said construction began in October 2020, and the new bridges were built one at a time with traffic shifting to one bridge, while the other was being demolished and rebuilt.

