Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday

Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.(Courtesy: Kyle Yates)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MT. SOLON, Va. (WHSV) - Deputy Chief Bryan Mace of Augusta County Fire and Rescue confirmed two men were struck by lightning at the Stokesville Campground at 464 Stokesville Rd, Mt. Solon over the weekend.

The call came in Sunday, June 26, at 1:45 p.m. One man refused transport and the other was taken to Sentara RMH. His condition is unknown at this time.

Mt. Solon and Churchville Fire and Rescue responded to the call.

Chief Mace says there have been some lightning strikes but this is not something they see regularly.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV for updates.

