Top 10 metros sending the most people to Richmond

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to the Richmond metro area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Richmond from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration

10. Roanoke, VA Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Roanoke in 2015-2019: 665 (#4 most common destination from Roanoke)

Migration from Richmond to Roanoke: 880 (#8 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 215 to Roanoke

9. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Atlanta in 2015-2019: 669 (#66 most common destination from Atlanta)

Migration from Richmond to Atlanta: 1,597 (#3 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 928 to Atlanta

8. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Blacksburg in 2015-2019: 794 (#3 most common destination from Blacksburg)

Migration from Richmond to Blacksburg: 852 (#9 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 58 to Blacksburg

7. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Baltimore in 2015-2019: 827 (#26 most common destination from Baltimore)

Migration from Richmond to Baltimore: 579 (#15 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 248 to Richmond

6. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 1,027 (#36 most common destination from Philadelphia)

Migration from Richmond to Philadelphia: 626 (#13 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 401 to Richmond

5. Lynchburg, VA Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Lynchburg in 2015-2019: 1,149 (#2 most common destination from Lynchburg)

Migration from Richmond to Lynchburg: 664 (#11 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 485 to Richmond

4. Charlottesville, VA Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Charlottesville in 2015-2019: 1,384 (#2 most common destination from Charlottesville)

Migration from Richmond to Charlottesville: 1,281 (#5 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 103 to Richmond

3. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from New York in 2015-2019: 2,442 (#46 most common destination from New York)

Migration from Richmond to New York: 1,434 (#4 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 1,008 to Richmond

2. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 7,782 (#2 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

Migration from Richmond to Virginia Beach: 6,411 (#2 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 1,371 to Richmond

1. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

Migration to Richmond from Washington in 2015-2019: 9,690 (#4 most common destination from Washington)

Migration from Richmond to Washington: 8,135 (#1 most common destination from Richmond)

Net migration: 1,555 to Richmond

