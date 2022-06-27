Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Sheetz drops some gas prices to below $4

Sheetz Convenience Store
Sheetz Convenience Store(Sheetz)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Sheetz Release) - The convenience store chain Sheetz is reducing the price of certain fuel... to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88 and $3.49 a gallon for E85. This comes as average gasoline prices in Roanoke average $4.46 per gallon.

The move is effective immediately, but is a limited time offer available through the July 4 holiday travel season.

Sheetz says Unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for use in vehicles for model years 2001 or newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

In a statement, Sheetz says, “E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. It is designed specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles” or FFVs. FFVs can use regular gasoline (E10), E15, or E85. When available, E85 is clearly designated as a different fuel type and should not be used in standard vehicles. Check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to run with E85.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Chesterfield Firefighter dies
Chesterfield firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course
Dulce Gomez, 16, went missing the afternoon of June 25
Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’
Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen something in the area to call...
One man dead, woman injured after shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Most Chesterfield courts will be closed through Tuesday
Most Chesterfield courts closed through Tuesday
Lightning over the Churchville Fireman's Carnival.
Two men struck by lightning in Mt. Solon Sunday
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Wienermobile will be in Richmond from June 29-July 2.
Wienermobile coming to 4 Kroger stores in Richmond this week