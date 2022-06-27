Richmond, Henrico prosecutors join 83 others in committing to not prosecute abortions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - 83 elected prosecutors across the Commonwealth and the U.S. are committing to not prosecute abortions, following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

That does include Shannon Taylor out of Henrico and Colette McEachin in Richmond.

According to WVEC, Norfolk’s Commonwealth Attorney has also spoken out about the decision.

“The right to autonomy over one’s body remains fundamental. I will not be party to these six justices’ extremist crusade, and I will not waste my fellow citizens’ resources on the witch hunt to which justices have now opened the door,” Ramin Fatehi said.

