Richmond City Hall auditor found poor job in record-keeping for CARES Act money distribution

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - By the end of 2020, the City of Richmond received $40.2 million from the CARES Act and spent about 94% of it. Those details come from an April audit of how the city handled the money. The city’s auditor found a poor job in record keeping.

“We were in an emergency situation where we had to distribute, disseminate millions of dollars in roughly 60 days, and our number one priority at that time and that emergency situation with the pandemic was to ensure we keep folks housed,” said Mayor Levar Stoney, City of Richmond.

The audit points out five concerns. The auditor could not account for up to 88 gift cards ranging in value between $5,500 and $44,000. $1.1 million worth was given out to help families make ends meet during the early days of the pandemic.

“I don’t think they threw caution to the wind. I think the administration did their job based upon the information they had, one. Secondly, the circumstances of what was going on, I don’t think processes were thrown out of the window,” said Mike Jones, Richmond City Council.

$429,000 in funding was not used in the most efficient manner for a program to bring virtual learning to public housing communities. Adequate controls, procedures, and training were not in place, per the report.

“It’s not about passing the buck. It’s not about trying to nail someone to the wall on this. In light of what we were dealing with as a country and as a city, I’m pleased with what happened,” said Jones.

The report also caught $84,000 in duplicate rental assistance payments within city public housing communities.

The administration is responding to recommendations, including establishing a centralized grant management program, working with Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority to fix the duplicate payments and eliminating the use of gift cards.

“We do recognize there’s always room for improvement, so I am grateful for my team for taking the recommendation or taking heed of the recommendations by the audit committee, more staff to help with grant management, to track it and help with record-keeping,” said Mayor Stoney.

Jones says the city’s auditor will review how the city hall is spending money from the American rescue plan act.

You can find the CARES Act audit here.

