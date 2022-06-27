Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Protect essential documents, check insurance coverage as storm season begins

Important documents should be put in a fireproof safe
Home owners' insurance may take a while to kick in to cover your damages after a storm hits.
Home owners' insurance may take a while to kick in to cover your damages after a storm hits.
By Rachel DePompa
Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Summer storm and hurricane season is upon us and there are things you can do financially now to make sure you are ready in case any sort of natural disaster strikes.

Nate Johnson, a wealth management advisor with Merrill Lynch, says the first thing you should do is make sure all of your essential documents are safe from the elements. That includes your wills, trusts, deeds, account statements and insurance information.

Johnson says to put all relevant documents in a fireproof safe.

He also says that with home prices up 20% around the country to check in with your home owner’s insurance and make sure your coverage is still in line with the actual value of your property.

”If you’ve done a renovation of any sort, it’s a really good chance that the cost of replacement is now higher than the policy was originally written,” said Johnson.

He also says to make sure you stash away the make/model and serial numbers for any big-ticket items you’ve purchased. You could put that in the fireproof safe as well.

“Make sure that you just have adequate access to cash along the way to, you know, whether it’s a home equity line of credit or just adequate emergency funds,” said Johnson.

Johnson says after an emergency it will likely take some time for homeowners insurance to kick in and that you want to make sure that you can continue to live as uninterrupted as possible.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday
A doorbell camera in Middletown captured a FedEx delivery driver writing something on a box.
FedEx, UPS drivers write comments on package about family’s abortion sign
Chesterfield Firefighter dies
Chesterfield firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course
Dulce Gomez, 16, went missing the afternoon of June 25
Chesterfield teen missing, sister believes she’s ‘gone against her will’
Police are asking anyone who may have heard or seen something in the area to call...
One man dead, woman injured after shooting in Petersburg

Latest News

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Richmond.
Top 10 metros sending the most people to Richm
Birth control
Limiting birth control could impact women with illnesses
FILE - People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington.
Mixed reactions pour in after Supreme Court sides with former coach who sought to pray after game
Flooding on Bank Street in Petersburg
Multiple roads closed in Petersburg and Chesterfield due to flooding