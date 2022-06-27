Police: Bag of THC edibles found at recently purchased house

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bag of THC edibles was found in a recently purchased home.

Chesterfield police said while the bag of food looks like candy, it is actually a bag of edibles that contain THC.

The bag was found in a recently purchased home.

At first glance this looks like a treat but in fact is a bag of edibles that containTHC. This was found a in recently purchased home and turned over to the police. @CCPDVa @LtDonStory pic.twitter.com/CdJh7RhvMR — SGT Rollins (@SGTKRollins) June 25, 2022

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week that copycat THC products will soon become illegal in Virginia

