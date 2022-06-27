Police: Bag of THC edibles found at recently purchased house
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bag of THC edibles was found in a recently purchased home.
Chesterfield police said while the bag of food looks like candy, it is actually a bag of edibles that contain THC.
The bag was found in a recently purchased home.
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week that copycat THC products will soon become illegal in Virginia
