Police: Bag of THC edibles found at recently purchased house

A bag of THC edibles was found in a recently purchased home.
A bag of THC edibles was found in a recently purchased home.(Sgt. Rollins)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A bag of THC edibles was found in a recently purchased home.

Chesterfield police said while the bag of food looks like candy, it is actually a bag of edibles that contain THC.

The bag was found in a recently purchased home.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares announced last week that copycat THC products will soon become illegal in Virginia

