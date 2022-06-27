Healthcare Pros
News to Know for June 27: Chesterfield firefighter dies; Missing teen; Water safety

Chesterfield firefighter passes away suddenly while off-duty
By Joi Bass
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines to kick off your workweek:

Chesterfield Firefighter Passes Away

Chesterfield County has announced the sudden passing of a firefighter.

In a post on Facebook, the Virginia Search and Rescue Dog Association says 41-year-old Alicia Monahan suffered a “catastrophic accident” while instructing students in a swift water rescue course in North Carolina.

Monahan had over 10 years of experience and was assigned to the engine 207-B shift in Chesterfield.

She leaves behind her 2 sons and fiance.

Police Search for Missing 16-year-old

Chesterfield Police is asking for the public’s help finding a 16-year-old who may have been taken against her will.

Dulce Gomez was last seen around 4:30 Saturday afternoon when she took out the trash.

Her sister says that since then, she has gotten messages suggesting Dulce is gone against her will.

If you have seen her or have any information about where she may be contact Chesterfield Police or Crime Solvers.

Virginia Pregnancy Center Vandalized

Courtesy: Lynchburg Police
Courtesy: Lynchburg Police(Courtesy: Lynchburg Police)

The state is responding after a pregnancy center in Lynchburg was vandalized over the weekend.

In Virginia, abortion regulations remain unchanged for now

The words “if abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were written on a walkway. Windows were also broken.

Gov. Youngkin stated that Virginia State Police is available to assist in the investigation.

Mayor Stoney To Discuss Water Safety

Today, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney plans to address staying safe on the water.

He’s set to speak alongside Parks and Fire Department officials at Huguenot Flatwater around 9:30 this morning.

The Department of Wildlife Resources is also sharing some safety reminders. They say always wear a life jacket and gather some information about water conditions before your trip.

Afternoon/Evening Storms Likely

Today brings a very high chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/early evening. Rain could be heavy but the risk of Wind damage looks low.

It will be humid with some morning sun, then mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low 80s.

