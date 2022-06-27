Healthcare Pros
Multiple roads closed in Petersburg and Chesterfield due to flooding

Flooding on Bank Street in Petersburg
Flooding on Bank Street in Petersburg(City of Petersburg)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg officials say multiple roads are closed due to flooding.

The city says several roadways are closed because of high water levels in the Old Towne area.

Flooding on Bollingbrook Street in Petersburg
Flooding on Bollingbrook Street in Petersburg(City of Petersburg)

Petersburg police, fire and public works are monitoring roadways throughout the evening.

Anyone can report flooded roads or fallen trees blocking roads to the Public Works Street Operations Division at 804-733-2415 or the non-emergency police at 804-732-422.

In Chesterfield, Ware Botton Spring Road is closed between Old Stage Road and Ramblewood Road due to high waters.

Chesterfield Fire and Emergency Medical Services say drivers should plan evening travel accordingly.

