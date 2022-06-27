Most Chesterfield courts closed through Tuesday

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - Most Chesterfield County courts will be closed from Monday, June 27, and Tuesday, June 28.

The Chesterfield Circuit Court, General District Court and Clerk’s offices will not reopen until Wednesday, June 29. The courts say the closure is due to a power outage and subsequent court order.

The Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court will remain open during regular operating hours.

