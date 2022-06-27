Healthcare Pros
Monday Forecast: Humid, with afternoon/evening showers and storms likely

Slow moving downpours, with peak RVA rain chance 4-5pm
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today brings a very high chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/early evening. Rain could be heavy but the risk of Wind damage looks low.

Monday: Humid with some morning sun, then mostly cloudy skies. Showers and storms likely. A few showers possible in the morning but the best chance will arrive from 1-8pm, with peak chance in RVA from 4-5pm. Downpours and frequent lightning will be the main threats with rain/storms with 0.5″ to 1.5″ rain expected. These will not be quick-hitters. Slow cell movement means it could rain for a while after it starts. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 80%)

Tuesday: *Verified* Best weather day of the week with LOW humidity for June. Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with low humidity. Lows near 60, highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 60s, high around 90

Friday: Partly sunny. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low to mid 90s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of some scattered late afternoon or evening thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

