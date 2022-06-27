Mixed reactions pour in after Supreme Court sides with former coach who sought to pray after game

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Reactions of celebration and disappointment are pouring in following the Supreme Court’s ruling to side with a former Washington state high school football coach who sought to kneel and pray on the field after games.

The court’s decision came down in a 6-3 ruling Monday for the coach, with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent.

In the majority opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote that former coach Joe Kennedy’s expressions were protected by his freedoms under the First Amendment. However, in the dissenting opinion, the justices said there was evidence that the former Bremerton High School coach had a coercive effect on students and allowed him to incorporate his “personal religious beliefs into a school event.”

This ruling could also strengthen the acceptability of some religious practices in other school settings, but not all agree.

As discussions surrounding this ruling continue, the Family Foundation and the American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia are weighing in with their thoughts about the outcome.

Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation, is celebrating this ruling.

“We’re pleased,” she told NBC12 on Monday. “No teacher or coach should ever feel like they should be fired for their own expression of their faith somehow that happens to be in the setting of their employment.”

For Cobb, she believes this decision is “freeing and helpful.”

“That should not lead to problems. That should lead to really a more beautiful fabric of just a variety of people that have different faiths being able to be who they truly are under all settings,” Cobb said.

However, the ACLU is also expressing its disappointment in the decision. Over Twitter, ACLU tweeted that they believe this is a “serious blow to a long-held principle” regarding religious liberty’s right to be free from school-sponsored prayer.

Today, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of a public school football coach who prayed with his players after games.



This is a serious blow to the long-held principle that students have the religious liberty right to be free from school-sponsored prayer. — ACLU (@ACLU) June 27, 2022

“We’re disappointed in this decision,” said Matthew Callahan, senior staff attorney with ACLU of Virginia.

Callahan said this crosses the line when it comes to the separation of church and state in public schools.

“We feel like this doesn’t properly respect that constitutional tradition,” he said. “The Establishment Clause really protects individuals’ religious beliefs whether they are Christian, Muslim, atheist or whatever they are. Having public employees forcing an interpretation of religion on people is just inherently in conflict with our tradition of liberty.”

In March, Attorney General Jason Miyares joined a coalition of 27 states urging the Supreme Court to side with Kennedy in this case. Attorney General Miyares made the following Twitter post in reaction to the ruling.

Today's SCOTUS ruling in the case of Coach Kennedy is a huge win for religious freedom and the freedom of speech.



I’m proud to have supported Coach Kennedy’s right to pray in public. https://t.co/AHqeHVEwcS — Jason Miyares (@JasonMiyaresVA) June 27, 2022

