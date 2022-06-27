Healthcare Pros
Limiting birth control could impact women with illnesses

With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, there’s now concern that other Supreme Court cases could be on the chopping block.
By Emily Yinger
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the overturn of Roe v. Wade, there’s now concern that other Supreme Court cases could be on the chopping block. That’s because Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the high court might look at other cases involving birth control and other contraceptives.

The Supreme Court case Griswold v. Connecticut allows women access to birth control. If this case is overturned, it won’t just impact women trying to prevent pregnancy; it could affect those who rely on that medication to manage symptoms caused by illness and disease.

Birth control helps keep symptoms at bay for illnesses like endometriosis, bleeding disorders, or polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) by regulating the out-of-balance hormonal levels that cause these conditions in the first place.

“Endometriosis is a pretty debilitating condition that is usually characterized by very, very painful periods, and birth control pills is kind of one of the mainstays of treatment,” explained Dr. Nicole Karjane, who is an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Richmond.

The CDC reports that PCOS impacts as many as 5 million women and the World Health Organization says that roughly 190 million women have endometriosis. Without birth control, women with these illnesses could lose ovaries and their uterus, become infertile or end up in the hospital for severe pain.

“Just due to the way that they work on the body, they can help decrease the amount of cramping. They usually decrease the amount of bleeding by at least 50 percent. They could increase some of the clotting factors. It can help with the heavy menstrual bleeding, so there’s a bunch of different ways that they help,” Karjane stated.

Planned Parenthood says it shouldn’t be difficult for women to get the birth control they need to stay healthy.

“The majority of people just need access to care. They don’t understand necessarily all of the inner workings of things that are going on, and they shouldn’t have to; they should just be able to get healthcare,” said Rae Pickett, Communications Director Virginia League for Planned Parenthood.

“I think what the Supreme Court decision tells us is that nothing is off the table, and nothing should be taken for granted. We have never been in a time where our rights are being taken away from us,” Pickett expressed.

